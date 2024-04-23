Armin Krishnan is an associate professor and director of security studies at East Carolina University, U.S.A, where he teaches U.S. foreign policy, international Security, and intelligence studies.



His most recent book (March, 2024) outlines the concept of fifth generation warfare and demonstrates its relevance for understanding contemporary conflicts. https://www.routledge.com/Fifth-Generation-Warfare-Dominating-the-Human-Domain/Krishnan/p/book/9781003396963



I had the privilege to interview Prof. Krishnan about one of his previous books, Military Neuroscience and the Coming Age of Neurowarfare (2019). Link to the book: https://www.routledge.com/Military-Neuroscience-and-the-Coming-Age-of-Neurowarfare/Krishnan/p/book/9781138361447



Link to the 2022 interview

