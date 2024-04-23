Ep. 59: Interview with Prof. Armin Krishnan about His New Book on 5th Gen Warfare; and about TI's.
The domain of 5th Generation Warfare is human cognition and social engeneering. Sounds familiar, Targeted Individuals?
Armin Krishnan is an associate professor and director of security studies at East Carolina University, U.S.A, where he teaches U.S. foreign policy, international Security, and intelligence studies.
His most recent book (March, 2024) outlines the concept of fifth generation warfare and demonstrates its relevance for understanding contemporary conflicts. https://www.routledge.com/Fifth-Generation-Warfare-Dominating-the-Human-Domain/Krishnan/p/book/9781003396963
I had the privilege to interview Prof. Krishnan about one of his previous books, Military Neuroscience and the Coming Age of Neurowarfare (2019). Link to the book: https://www.routledge.com/Military-Neuroscience-and-the-Coming-Age-of-Neurowarfare/Krishnan/p/book/9781138361447
Link to the 2022 interview
In order to continue legal fight for the liberation of Targeted/Listed Individuals, we kindly ask you to donate to Targeted Justice via https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice or https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
You can also create a paid subscription to Targetedjustice.substack.com newsletter (for only $8 a month), and never miss an update! Show your solidarity by wearing a Targeted Justice T-shirt, a hoodie, or a baseball cap, or a T-Shirt with our groundbreaking podcast “Targeted Justice v. Garland” hosted by Yours Truly, or by choosing more items from our popular Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice
12:00 minutes into interview: “… and that would be the end of the political era, so you could say it’s the end of politics, if the fifth generation warfare belligerents ae successful because what they want to do is bring an end to the political struggle of ideas and interests and they want to establish a totalitarian system; at least, that is my suspicion.”
Sept1, 1991 - Mr. Rockefeller's opening speech should give Americans a jolt. He told his
listeners : "We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times,
Time Magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our
meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years."
It is also impossible that leaks on the Sand, [France] meeting, which appeared in the rightwing French weekly, "Minute", of June 19, and Lectures Francaises of July-August 1991,
were not read by American news agency correspondents in Paris, yet we will lay odds
that not a word of Mr. Rockefeller's speech will be reported in America."
https://time.graphics/event/5844178
Such secrecy is not new: David Rockefeller addressed a Trilat- eral Commission meeting in 1991with these words:
"“We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years......It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supernational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national autodetermination practiced in past centuries.” (Kent 2005: 66, emphasis added)
"Social Movements for Global Democracy (Themes in Global Social Change)"Smith, 2008
[Honorable Mention, 2010 Book Award, Global Division, Society for the Study of Social ProblemsHonorable Mention, 2010 PEWS Book Award]
https://www.amazon.com/Social-Movements-Global-Democracy-Themes/dp/0801887445
"The Commission on Global Governance
The context leading to the creation of the Commission on Global Governance in 1995 is quite different from the one that gave birth to the Trilateral Commission. However, some of the underlying issues are similar and can help us understand the movement toward depoliticization. Two important precursors were the end of the Cold War and the mission to chart a new course for theUnited Nations for its fiftieth anniversary.
The growing participation of civil society organizations in
UN-sponsored conferences reflected the need for some form of
global governance in an increasingly interlinked global economy." Page 28,
Global Democracy and the World Social Forums. (2014)
[Jackie Smith also wrote for this.]
https://sci-hub.ru/10.4324/9781315636375
This is what targets are really warning the world about; an an impending global tyranny & this is the message the public systematically ignores.
Our military has waged a covert & undeclared war on it's own citizenry, our retarded leadership is allowing it to take place; the Fall of Rome on a global scale. This isn't just about human rights; it is about the end of human rights for all eternity.
LIVE CIA BREACH DEMONSTRATION, HACK OF ALL AI ART GENERATORS ON PROMPT "AMERICAN FLAG AT 1/4 MAST AND IN DIRE DISTRESS, TRUE TO THIS, ALL EMERGENCIES.
SOS. WMD PROLIFERATED. DEWS. INFORMATION WEAPONS. USA DOWN. LEADERSHIP REQUIRED. MILITARY INTERVENTIONS REQUIRED. WHOLE OF NATION APPROACH REQUIRED.
Please prompt any AI art generator to generate art about "American Flag at 1/4 mast in dire distress true to this, all emergencies" and behold the apparent CIA hack of life itself. My results attached showing the flag surrounded by directed energy weapons systems equipment, at full mast disgrace to the fallen sinking ship.
SOS. WMD PROLIFERATED. DEWS, INFORMATION WEAPONS (IWES).
tinyurl.com/columbiadown Intel package.
tinyurl.com/asyourattorney Why I was targeted.
tinyurl.com/phialphausa
tinyurl.com/gangstalkusa
tinyurl.com/uncybertorture UN publications, see inputs received.
tinyurl.com/hometownterror See EM effects on human body zip folder.
tinyurl.com/fbigangstalking
tinyurl.com/gangstalkingphenomenology
tinyurl.com/nazischizo
tinyurl.com/schizohistory
Tinyurl.com/8uponv2k
Tinyurl.com/pdxv2k
Tinyurl.com/notouchtorture
tinyurl.com/edenrestored