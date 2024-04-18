Ep. 58: " Relevant Legal Cases Update"
Supreme Court Made It Crystal Clear: Due Process is Above FBI TSDB Shenanigans
Here is a link to the recording of Oral Arguments in Kovac v. Wray that took place in the 5th Circuit on April 11, 2024 https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/OralArgRecordings/23/23-10284_3-11-2024.mp3
Link to Targeted Doctors Symposium April 12, 2024 in its entirety https://clouthub.com/p/ukN3ju8zin
Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My lecture at said Symposium is here
In order to continue legal fight for the liberation of Targeted/Listed Individuals, we kindly ask you to donate to Targeted Justice via
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
You can also create a paid subscription to Targetedjustice.substack.com newsletter (for only $8 a month), and never miss an update!
Show your solidarity by wearing a Targeted Justice T-shirt, a hoodie, or a baseball cap, or a T-Shirt with our groundbreaking podcast “Targeted Justice v. Garland” hosted by Yours Truly, or by choosing more items from our popular Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice
Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hello , Anna and Len thanks for that update! I have been wondering what was going on so much I just about couldn't stand it! Lol I also wanted to thank you guys for you efforts on this!! Anna I think you are the best attorney that anyone could have! I'm am very impressed with your service!
Len I'm pretty darn impressed with your iPod skills too! Keep it up! Thanks to you and Targeted Justice for all everyone does for the TI community! Have a great day all!
I'm very grateful to you both for carrying a heavy load for the rest of us.