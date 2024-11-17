Emanuel Pastreich is a Director of the Center for Truth Politics of Green Liberty, previous independent candidate for president, and current president of the Asia Institute.

Watch his Passionate and Factual Speech in which he describes in details the infamous Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) known as the Targeting Program (transcript is included):

https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/justice-for-targeted-individual

Emanuel Pastreich endorses Targeted Justice as an emerging force in the battle for ending the Program. He also endorses Attorney Ana Toledo for a Deputy Attorney General who will work tirelessly to change the course of history for the disenfranchised portion of American population known as Targeted individuals.



An excerpt from the speech:



”It is a terrible mistake to think that the targeting of citizens with microwave weapons is not relevant to your family, is obscure and far way, or is a bit of science fiction mythology.

These weapons, and the systems that employ them, are being refined through these experiments for the purpose of future deployment against you and your loved ones. Stand with targeted individuals because it is your moral duty as a citizen and because the next victims in this omniwar will be yourselves and your children.”