Emanuel Pastreich Demands Justice for Targeted Individuals!
Speech That Lays Out the State of Affairs re. the Targeting Program
Emanuel Pastreich is a Director of the Center for Truth Politics of Green Liberty, previous independent candidate for president, and current president of the Asia Institute.
Watch his Passionate and Factual Speech in which he describes in details the infamous Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) known as the Targeting Program (transcript is included):
https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/justice-for-targeted-individual
Emanuel Pastreich endorses Targeted Justice as an emerging force in the battle for ending the Program. He also endorses Attorney Ana Toledo for a Deputy Attorney General who will work tirelessly to change the course of history for the disenfranchised portion of American population known as Targeted individuals.
An excerpt from the speech:
”It is a terrible mistake to think that the targeting of citizens with microwave weapons is not relevant to your family, is obscure and far way, or is a bit of science fiction mythology.
These weapons, and the systems that employ them, are being refined through these experiments for the purpose of future deployment against you and your loved ones. Stand with targeted individuals because it is your moral duty as a citizen and because the next victims in this omniwar will be yourselves and your children.”
Please Dont Forget US her In Europa Germany❗
🙏❣️
Contact me for hard core evidence and direct victim & eye witness, where are the ATTONREYS NONE will take our cases. Ms. Kristi (Kris) Lee Durschmidt, Youtube Channel: KDurschmidt, Email: KDurschmidt@gmail.com; 480-257-3321 call anytime,SOS!! Multilple tortures dauly, since 2001 to current date, this is hynise crime as I am single female, now sr. citizen, alone, highly educated, and they have me evicted from apts,, fired from jobs, trespassed out of even gas stations, these FBI Fusion Centers are serial mass murders, stop them now, need attorneys, the only nano attorneys like CohenHealthcare, KellerHeckman, The National Security Law Firm, Barns and Thornburg; only take Intelletual Property for BIG buisnesses and such, to USE nanobots and nanotech, ALL attorneys refuse to take victims...pleae help us; SOS now!! many Targeted Individuals with no DUE PROCESS are DEAD, congressman JIM JORDAN has OVERSIGHT, FUNDS AND KNOWS ALL, FIRE THESE CONGRESS MAN AND GET ONES WHO EXPOSE AND TRANSPARANET IN ALL FBI OFFICES AND FUSION CENTERS AROUND THE USA AND WORLD, NOW!