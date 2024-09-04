We love you, FBI, because you try!

On or around August 30, 2024, New York Times reported that a redacted version of an executive summary of the 2019 FBI Report on Havana Syndrome was obtained via FOIA related to a lawsuit.

The word “energy” appears 3 times in the redacted version. It is a mystery to me how the authors of the report excluded the most plausible mechanism of “Havana Syndrome” which is “directed pulsed electromagnetic energy in the microwave range (NAS Report 2020, Intelligence Report 2022). The reasoning they present is quite mind boggling: We didn't' find the weapon that causes “Havana Syndrome”, therefore it is in the “victims” mind.



Correct, FBI, if you wife becomes pregnant, but you didn't see the “weapon”, the pregnancy is imaginary, even if child support isn’t.



The report is written by idiots and for idiots. They even pulled the old rusty jar of arguments: the symptoms are quite general. You are correct! You get a trophy for participating in the intellectual medical conversation. But the trick is that these symptoms never occurred before AT THE SAME TIME, thus indicating a novel neurological syndrome.



The overwhelming clinical and testing support in favor of a brain injury which is different from concussion, is ignored as well. I have a feeling documented debilitating neurol-cognitive and vestibular function, severe neurocognitive disruption documented by electric neuorimaging are just words flying into one FBI ear, and coming out of the other.

Well, it’s an outdate and mishandled 2019 report. I can’t even call it news since we live in 2025. I only have one question: who will bear responsibility for this gumbo of a report?