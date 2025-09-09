Glenn is a wonderful host who brought all the right words out of me.
We talked about:
The American Dream
Microwave Weapons
Havana Cohort of the Havana Syndrome, and the Civilians - The Invisible Cohort
Multiple Beam Hypothesis
Cell Tower Role
CIA Involvement
CDC’s Dereliction of Duty
Civilian Registry For Diagnosed Havana Syndrome Victims
and more..
Targeted Justice protested in Washington DC 9/4 through 9/9 against microwave and neuroweapon torture and psych op gangstalking against law abiding citizens of the United States and around the world.
Dr Len sorry to hear your mostly house ridden now that sucks. Liked for the most part this video, but I will not support a guy who's headed head long into the lake of fire with that Satanistic AI and technology. The fallen angels taught mankind before the flood technology, and that's why the flood happened. Nebuchadnezzar went crazy for 7 years because he boasted how he did all that as accomplished by his and his ability alone. When Belshazzar held a party claiming his walls were impregnable God said BS to you bud and was conquered that very night Our ability will get us no where and we need to know that and recognize that not just lip service it. God owns us not Satan his world is Technology and not God so no I will not give to someone who is Siding with Satan. AI is evil Satan is using is Technology especially now came from Satan not God even if he allowed it or like it says in scripture in Isiah I may make the black smith and the fires to make the weapons that are being used against us or allow them to be made but when they gather together against us to use those weapons it wont be by him doing it it's Satan. AI is evil it's being used by Satan not an opinion of mine it is that's what's happening 100%.
But yeah good you helped get the word out about these weapons being used on us.
Dr Len my guess is that dems did that to you since your from Russia. So that tells me that they don't want all this illegal immigration neither but since they can use them as useful idiots then by all means let them in... Your from what I can tell a Conservative so that's why!!!