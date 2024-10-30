Dr. James Giordano serves as and Executive Director of the Institute for Biodefense Research. He is considered to be an expert in the area of Neuroweapons. Important fact: he confirmed my diagnosis of “Havana Syndrome” ant sent it for investigation to the DOD (twice!). He also admitted to the following on the record:

Diagnosed cases of “Havana Syndrome” exist among US civilians US government is in possession of military weapons that cause “Havana Syndrome” Mind Reading and Mind Control are existing military technology.



Recently, Dr. Giordano has been active on LinkedIn where I intercepted a post on DARPA’s N3 Technology which I am summarizing below:

1. N3 stand for Nonsurgical Nanotechnology.

2. N3 is aimed to develop vast array of nanoscalar sensing and transmitting brain-computational interfaces (BCIs).

3. The system works much like WiFi in that it’s all about parsing signal from the “noise floor” of the brain.

4. Sensing and Transmitting dynamics involve “reading from” and “writing into” brain processes of cognition, emotions and behavior.

5. "Biocybersecurity-by-design” is paramount for N3 and all neurotech; Pandora's jar has been open.

6. This is fundamentally “Mind Reading” and “Mind Control”. 7. The need for a reality check is now!



Link to the original post by Dr. Giordano:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-james-giordano-8454476_neurotechnology-nanotechnology-bci-activity-7257220210108067841-TwgB