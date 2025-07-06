Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Truthbird
7d

Yes, of course it does. And we all know that there has never, ever been any kind of weapon developed which has not been used against other human beings. We also know these directed energy weapons, a/k/a Neurostrike weapons, have existed for far longer (for several decades longer) than most people suspect. We also know that our sick species has been using torture as a weapon since its inception. We, Targeted Individuals, know this. But the rest of our species is too terrified or too stupid, or some combination of both, to confront these realities. Some day it will be their turn to be the victims. And who will stand by them? We will not be here to support them as they suffer as we are suffering.

