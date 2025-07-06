What you find below was published on my Substack back in 2023, when Podcast “ The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome”, - a child of journalist Nicky Wolf and Project Brazen was released. Neuroweapon Expert Dr. James Giordano was interviewed over several episodes.

One question that appeared in Episode 5 stood out to me. I thought, it was the most important revelation of the entire podcast. I provide you with a transcript and the video (starts playing at 25 min 44 sec.)

Nicky Wolf:

Is there a Type of a Microwave Weapon out there that can cause this specific symptom profile that the victims in Havana experience? That means something capable of not just causing the headaches, nausea, hearing and vision impairment, cognitive problems, even brain damage and all that, but also do it in this precisely targeted way. So I figure I might as well ask Giordano straight out.. just get straight to the point of it I guess. Does the US have devices that can do this?

James Giordano:

Yes.

This is a critical piece of information that anyone delving into the Havana Syndrome must account for. The original article disappeared. So I am reposting it.

I guess, now we know that this narrative has been actively covered up, suppressed. Perhaps it even scares the Deep State.