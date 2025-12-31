Did you know that Congress has already been briefed that directed energy weapons can disable personnel and can also affect civilians? Yet, civilian Anomalous Health Incidents remain outside any clear federal public health response.

That contradiction is documented in CRS Report R46925 (Congressional Report Service), Department of Defense Directed Energy Weapons, updated July 11, 2024. Although this is not a Havana Syndrome report, it is a weapons and oversight report. That is exactly why it is usable for Havana Syndrome in civilians advocacy. It is an official congressional briefing that normalizes the capability and acknowledges a civilian exposure pathway in plain language.

No longer congresspeople can deny the document’s existence. It is accessible on Congress.gov. It is written to inform Members and staff. It includes the vocabulary and oversight questions that move defense decisions. And it gives us a way to reference directed energy without relying on rumor, speculation, or classified attribution claims.

The report makes disabling personnel part of the formal definition. CRS quotes DOD defining directed energy weapons as using concentrated electromagnetic energy to “incapacitate, damage, disable, or destroy enemy equipment, facilities, and/or personnel.” That matters because it states that personnel disabling is within intended effects of directed energy weapons, not an accidental byproduct.

The report further admits that some effects cannot be confined to military targets. In its discussion of HPM (high power microwave), CRS states that HPM may not “discriminate between military personnel and civilians”. Specifically, “HPM weapons in an anti-personnel configuration might provide a means of nonlethal crowd control, perimeter defense, or patrol or convoy protection. CRS then explains that civilians inside the “electromagnetic cone” could be impacted, and that unshielded civilian equipment could also be disabled. This passage connects military capability to civilian risk.

So, if a weapon effect cannot discriminate, then civilian exposure is predictable. Today, civilian complaints of sudden onset neurological events consistent with anomalous health incidents still run into an undefined pathway and ignored by both the DOD and the US Health Agencies (CDC, NIH), and even verified diagnosed civilian cases do not trigger investigation.

The report also suggests that “Congress may consider prohibitions on nonlethal anti-personnel uses of DE weapons”, while “Other analysts have argued that DE weapons could be considered more humane than conventional weapons because their accuracy could reduce collateral damage and because they could provide a nonlethal anti-personnel capability in circumstances when lethal force might otherwise be used.” It means this area is currently unregulated. The report is even asking:



What, if any, regulations, treaties, or other measures should the United States consider regarding the use of DE weapons in both war and peacetime?

The reveals that Congress has been not paying attention, that it failed to address anti-personnel use of directed energy weapons, and has not connected the dots between that and Havana Syndrome/Anomalous Health Incidents, especially in US Civilians.

Use this CRS Report when talking to your Representatives and Senators!