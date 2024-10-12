Once called AHI (Anomalous Health Incidents), attacks of “Havana Syndrome”are better described as NeuroStrikes (McCreight, 2022). Although the US Government is still tracking AHI in their Registry, the compensation, as codified in the HAVANA act is not given under AHI rubric, but rather it authorizes “payments to certain individuals who have incurred qualifying injuries to the brain.” Thus, the government confirms our framework in which AHI’s (or NeuroStrikes) are considered to be events/attacks rather than a brain condition/injury related to intentional exposure to “directed pulsed EM energy”. Such injury is colloquially called “Havana Syndrome”, or more correctly, NKBI (non-kinetic brain injury), a diagnosis being considered for inclusion in the next International Classification of Diseases, ICD-11.

While the Gov’t AHI Registry is open to federal employees and their close family members only (and so is HAVANA Act), diagnosed civilian domestic cases are on the rise, and present a real public health danger. For the efforts to create a Civilian “Havana Syndrome” Registry, see the link here.

Among many symptoms of NeuroStrike, one unique symptom stands out. It’s called Buffeting, and is practically exclusive to said attacks. Intelligence Community 2022 report on AHI defines Buffeting as “sense of vibrational pressure”. The mechanism behind this sensory effect is the phenomenon of coupling of electromagnetic energy into biological tissue. Depending on the frequencies and signal strengths employed, biological effects might be similar to either a shockwave, an entrainment, or something in between.

Mechanoreceptors—pressure sensors in the body and in the brain—can be expected to respond to controlled electromagnetic wave patterns creating thermo-acoustic or microwave-auditory effects. Specifically, mechanoreceptors found in the inner ear transduce signals detecting sound, rotation, and gravitational force. Activation of these receptors could create sensations of pressure (e.g., buffeting in head, teeth, or torso) and a variety of sounds if the pulse repetition frequencies if they lie in an individual’s audible range.

When comparing the range of receptors involved in generating responses to various stimuli, significant overlap was noted between pulsed EM Energy and the Effect of Percussive Massagers (Table 1.)

Percussive massagers, which use rapid bursts of pressure, were first popularized in the early 2010s, and since have become a household items, especially for the atheletes. In the present research two commercially available percussive massagers were used. See specifications in Table 2.

When I converted RPM (Repetition per minute) into Hz (cycles per second), I realized that these frequencies are corresponding to the following brain electric activity ranges: Beta (13–30 Hz) and Gamma (>30 Hz). By using two massagers simultaneously, other frequencies can be attained via heterodyning, or frequencies interference effect. Here’s how generation of new frequencies works:

Sum Frequency: The new frequency is equal to the sum of the two original frequencies. Difference Frequency: The new frequency is equal to the difference between the two original frequencies.

These two new frequencies often referred to as beat frequencies or intermodulation products. A few examples of frequency interference are presented in Table 3, using existing settings of the percussive massagers used.

From a practical perspective, when one massager was used, only a marginal relief was achieved. When two massagers were used simultaneously, significant relief was achieved using various frequency combinations, and various sites of applications. See Figure 1.

If you place percussive heads close enough to each other (1-5 inches) you can see frequency interference in the form of vibrating waves going back and forth. Do not place percussive heads on the surfaces close to the bones - they will bump, and it might be painful. Experiment with various frequencies and locations, - and you will get a hang of it.

For buffeting attacks of high intensity, I recommend trying large neck muscles on the back of your head, just under the skull, but not touching it. Please only use this location while sitting down. If you stand up, you might feel extra dizzy. Do not use if prone to seizures.

This percussive method ultimately addresses coupling, or entrainment of the brain due to exposure to directed pulsed EM energy. Here is some background on the process of coupling. First phase is called Driving, and the second phase is called Entrainment:

Driving - occurs when an external pulsed EM signal directly stimulates the brain, essentially pushing or forcing brainwave activity toward the frequency of the external stimulus. In this phase, the brain is not yet synchronized with the external signal, but it is being influenced or driven by the pulses. Entrainment - refers to the synchronization of brain wave frequencies to external stimuli. The brain’s neural oscillations can become synchronized or entrained to the frequency of these external inputs and match the rhythm of that stimulus.

Symptoms of entrainment closely match the symptoms of AHI/NeuroStrike, and depending on the frequency and intensity, could be disorienting, debilitating, incapacitating, and painful. A person might start moaning, and even screaming to push against the vibrating pressure one experiences. There is virtually nothing that can stop the driving process, as various forms of shielding have not fulfilled the promise they held, perhaps due to the type of energy used in these attacks (longitudinal EM waves).

The present method is not a form of shielding, but rather a form of de-coupling, dis-entrainment, and de-synchronizing the brain from External EM Frequencies by using Two Percussive Massagers Used at Different Frequencies, thus taking advantage of Heterodyning, or Frequency Interference Effect.

Subjectively, the effect of dis-entrainment is almost instantaneous if used at the beginning of the driving phase, and might take longer if used when the brain is already entrained and synchronized. The effect also depends on the intensity level of the EM Energy used in the attacks. Applying additional pressure to the massagers might help to de-couple the brain faster.