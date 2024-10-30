"Havana Syndrome" Disability Update.



I have just received an e-mail from the SS Disability Office - my disability has been approved. Now I have a confirmation of disability due to "Havana Syndrome" from both a publicly traded insurance company, and from the government.



This is another significant step in the official recognition of our plight. For guidance with the diagnostic process and to enlist in the Civilian Registry visit https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html