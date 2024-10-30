Disability Due to "Havana Syndrome" in Civilian Is Being Recognized by the US Government.
The First of Many
"Havana Syndrome" Disability Update.
I have just received an e-mail from the SS Disability Office - my disability has been approved. Now I have a confirmation of disability due to "Havana Syndrome" from both a publicly traded insurance company, and from the government.
This is another significant step in the official recognition of our plight. For guidance with the diagnostic process and to enlist in the Civilian Registry visit https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html
Terrific! Dr. Ber, you have done so much for bringing recognition to this treasonous act by the military industrial complex. Thank you on behalf of all the TIs🙏. I heard you on Coast To Coast over the weekend with George Knapp. I was so happy he got you on the program, hopefully it was heard by a million. Great platform to get the word out.
I'm happy for you Dr Len.