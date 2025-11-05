Just off the press: October 27, 2025 Article “Novel Non-Kinetic Threats to Homeland Security: A New Security Paradigm” by Armin Krishnan in J Homel Secur Emerg Mgmt.

Armin Krishnan, Professor of Political Science at East Carolina University, is known for his previous publications on the topic, including his 2025 book on Havana Syndrome.

In a peer-reviewed article, Professor Krishnan sounds the alarm outlining how Non-Kinetic Threats (NKTs) are quietly reshaping the landscape of warfare, and why the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is dangerously unprepared to respond. One case stands at the center of his warning: Havana Syndrome.

What began in 2016 as a handful of U.S. diplomats experiencing strange neurological symptoms in Cuba has since ballooned into a global pattern of anomalous health incidents (AHIs), including diagnosed cases on US Soil and non-federal civilians. Despite the attempts by the Intel Community to sweep these cases under the rug, scientific experts declare: “It is now widely accepted that directed energy exposure is the most probable cause” (Giordano et al., 2025)

Yet nearly a decade later, DHS still lacks a clear response framework for such incidents. DHS and related agencies are still focused on yesterday’s threats (bombs, borders, and bullets), while minds, perception, and cognitive performance are being attacked with a new generation of threats and tools. Even when DHS started its “emerging risks and technologies” program in 2025, non of the threats included energy-based attacks like those in Havana Syndrome.

To fix this, Krishnan recommends formally recognizing NKTs as a distinct threat category within homeland security, develop analytic tools to detect directed energy use on anyone on US Soil, and coordinate with the Department of Defense to track proliferation of neuro-weapons.