Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed
4d

Dr. Len, your work is vital to the targeted community. Thank you for your tireless effort to stop these crimes against humanity. It is truly a battle of good and evil.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Len Ber MD
Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
4dEdited

Facing Goliath! They are building up their arsenal of these energy weapons at "warp speed" I think that trying to get them to be transparent about their 'invisible" weapons is like facing Goliath in my book. They sought invisible weapons because covert murder is ideal to these operators. I respect, support and root for you and your efforts, you are one brave man Dr. Ber. I feel and think that these weapons will cover all civilian areas eventually and these brain injuries with become the norm. Just as brain tumors are now normal which my 43 year friend died of and now my father is being tortured by a brain tumor. Len, I am a no body, I feel honored to read the work of a somebody. My prayers for your protection and your undeniable success in achieving these goals you set before you each day all these years and going forward. This article is indicating the making of a wise decision. Thank you for sharing ❤️🙏❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Len Ber MD
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Len Ber MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture