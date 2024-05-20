Thank you everybody for your interest in the recent “Targeted Justice v. Garland” podcast - Episode 62, Interview with David A. Hughes, the author of "Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1. The book is available for purchase and FREE download and distribution. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1

I encourage you to read the book, listen to the interview. Then, you will realize the reason I am asking you to create a paid subscription to David’s Podcast. In his new book, David is dealing with the most important fight of our generation - fighting against the War for IT/Bio/Nano Technocracy waged against the entire human population of the planet. These words are not an exaggeration.



I also found out that 6 days after publishing his book, David was informed that his job at Lincoln University, UK, is under jeopardy.



This concerns everyone. This type of global technocracy will lead to “inevitable human enslavement’.