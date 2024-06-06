Conversation with an Expert: "Brandon Iglesias - CCP is the likely culprit of Havana Syndrome"
I don't shy away from controversial opinions. We don't have all the answers. We need all the information we can get!
Opinions expressed by the guest of the show are not necessarily opinions of Targeted Justice.
Brandon Iglesias is a Photoelectrochemical engineer with cybersecurity, genetics, materials science, neurotechnology and cognitive science background. You can find him on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandon-i-183998273/
Brandon is prolific on Substack https://electrostasis.substack.com
Here is the pie chart Brandon promised us during the interview
It was all making pretty good sense, up until Brandon said: "You can't blame Fusion Center People". If Chinese take over their brain, don't they still getting orders from the Fusion Centers, and have to report back? This fusion centers apologetics sounded like BS.
And I am not rejecting Brandon's Hypothesis. it just sounds like CIA is covering up for the CCP. What would be the reason? Are we in some sort of covert alliance between the CIA and CCP? Nothing would surprise me.
Was Shawn right 🕰️