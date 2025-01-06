The Civilian Registry for diagnosed Havana Syndrome victims (CRHS) was established in August of 2024 for the purpose of facilitating tracking and investigation into the prevalence of HS and its acute episodes known as AHI on US soil. The need for creating this registry was prompted by the lack of effort on the side of the US government and US health agencies to monitor and investigate this condition among the general public.



To obtain full report click on the cover page below, or download it from https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387759199

Every member of Congress must reed this Report. Please help to distribute it!