Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Wayne Garrett
5d

Seems like neurological warfare should just be outlawed like land mines, or chem/bio weaponry, or even using lasers directly onto people’s eyes …

60Gigahertz2
5d

BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!!!! I will forward this one to the entire (multiple lists)... including my Embassy Collection. :))))

Spitballing here. OK, say 6 months from now, the Sentient World Simulation (SWS) is built out enough to really start affecting the Smart Phone owners... since they are the low hanging fruit.

While we are in the GFE's (Global Financial Elite) de-population phase, one of the top three objectives of the SWS is probably to cause people to destroy their own lives, one way or another.

So what I am wondering is, how many times would the average smart phone addicted person have to do something uncharacteristic, that sabotages their own personal welfare or economic health - before they start to connect the dots between a "V2K plus emotions," or "social media feedback," or "orchestrated event situation" and the fact that they are now subject to a mind control system external to themselves?

There's probably ten better ways to say that. When will people realize that they are no longer in control of their own thinking (analytical and emotional) processes? Forty four million smackeroos could make a lot of digital zombie people.

