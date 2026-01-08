I apologize for an inaccurate article below. I decided to keep the content below as a reminded that nuance matters. In short, Project 0207039F "Cognitive Electromagnetic Warfare” refers to system/machine cognition, not human cognition. A broader definition of Cognitive Warfare as interfering with human cognition still stands.

In the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 there is a Line 106 titled “Cognitive Electromagnetic Warfare,” priced at $44,267,000. It is listed under Department of the Air Force RDT&E (Research, Development, Test & Evaluation).

This title signals that the Department of Defense considers “cognitive” effects within the electromagnetic domain to be a legitimate area of capability development, with real dollars attached. The reality (or even feasibility) of this capability has been concealed from us, the American Public, for a long time.

In the Report accompanying the NDAA for FY2026, Congress requested for that the “Secretary of Defense shall define cognitive warfare as it relates to the Department of Defense“ not later than March 31, 2026.

While the definition is coming, I expect that it will try to obfuscate Directed Energy Mediated Cognitive Warfare (DE-CW) as explained on the Grokipedia page, including hybrid forms that combine directed energy with other technological advancements for more efficiency and accuracy.



This obfuscation is already evident in the most recent NATO Report on Cognitive Warfare that defines Cognitive Warfare as exploiting cognition to influence or modify decision making “through any means and technological advances”. Although this implies Directed Energy Mediated Cognitive Attacks, none of the examples are energy based. This 2025 Report is actually a step back from the previous editions of NATO’s "Cognitive Warfare" reports, and two steps backward from its 2023 Report "Mitigating and Responding to Cognitive Warfare” that names directed energy as one of the enabling technologies.

So, there you have it. After decades of cover-up, U.S. national security establishment is willing to name and fund Cognitive Electromagnetic Warfare as an RDT&E item.

If we can fund it, then we can surely admit its reality, which has been a sticking point for the Intelligence Community.



How much longer will we allow to be lied to?