Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Rebecca Johnston's avatar
Rebecca Johnston
Jul 1

Oh this is AMAZING!! That diagnosis is so hard to get for so many of us who so badly need the medical care to deal with these issues!! Bless you all for the WIN in this and many more cases to come!!!

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Noemi's avatar
Noemi
Jul 1

Godspeed Ana!! May God clear the path to groundbreaking unstoppable justice! 🙏

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