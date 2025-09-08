Have you ever driven past one of those tall, metal cell towers and barely given it a thought? These towers blink gently in the night and beam invisible signals that let you watch TikToks or call your mom. They seem harmless – just everyday tech infrastructure. But what if I told you that these very same towers might also play a role in Directed Energy System operations, right under our noses?



Actually, it’s not a secret! A piece of 2016 legislation known as S.2778 explicitly paved the way for the military to use directed energy systems which piggyback on civilian cell tower infrastructure. This isn’t a conspiracy theory; it’s a real policy hiding in plain sight!

S.2778 was the Senate bill number for the Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016, a measure that Congress considered in 2016 (later same year, patient zero was hit with Havana Syndrome). In plain English, S.2778 was all about giving the Department of Defense the green light to quickly develop and deploy “Directed Energy Weapon Systems” (DEWS, not DEWs). It is peculiar that the bill defined DEWS as “military action involving the use of directed energy to incapacitate, damage, or destroy enemy equipment, facilities, or personnel”.



Defining System as Action is not a normal legislative language (or normal language for that matter), but it totally makes sense if the bill authorizes existing Directed Energy infrastructure to be used as a part of such system. Cell Towers are already Directed Energy Emitters used for communication and not as weapons, but when they are used as a part of DEWS, they become a part of “military action”. The bill calls for rapid deployment of this technology.

Here’s the kicker: nowhere did this law say these systems couldn’t be deployed on civilian infrastructure. In fact, the logic of rapid deployment suggests the opposite – if the military urgently needs to roll out a network of high-tech directed energy emitters, why build new towers from scratch when there’s already an army of steel giants spread across the landscape? S.2778 essentially gave the Pentagon permission to “acquire and deploy” directed-energy systems rapidly when needed which implies they can mount or integrate those systems onto whatever infrastructure makes sense. And Civilian-faced Cell Towers make a lot of sense!

Using civilian communication infrastructure for defense purposes is nothing new, it has been standard practice for a long time. This is actually codified in U.S. law: think “Emergency Alerts”. Cell towers are no exception. In fact is there anyone who thinks Cell Towers are not used by the Government, law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and the military?



What new in S.2778, is that it authorizes rapid acquisition pathways, including use of “commercial items using simplified acquisition procedures” for the purposes of DEWS. This crucial point has never been discussed publicly, and I wonder why.



But wait a minute, if the military wants to launch a new program, Congress debates it, votes on it, and appropriates the money line by line. That’s the civics-class version. But S.2778, the 2016 Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act, shows how this might not be the case!

S.2778 was introduced and referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee. It didn’t go all the way through to final ratification as a stand-alone law. You might think that means it just died on the vine. But buried in the text is a phrase that changes the game: “other transaction authority.” That’s Beltway jargon for giving the Pentagon the keys to bypass the usual procurement red tape.

Under this “other authority,” the Pentagon doesn’t need to build a brand-new budget line saying “Cell Towers for Directed Energy.” They can simply pull from other authorized pools, subcontract it, and call it a day. The money flows, the towers get used, and Congress doesn’t necessarily get a chance to vote up or down. This is why I call S.2778 Permission Slip in Disguise.

I submitted a FOIA request that is guaranteed to make some military brass very angry. I’ll keep updating you on its progress.



There are also some technical details of how cell towers are perfectly suited for becoming an integral part of a sophisticated, synchronized, multi-platform (including satellite-based HPM) Directed Energy System(s). But that’s for another article.