We just had two Congressional hearings with the Intelligence Community (IC) witnesses (DNI Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Radcliffe, and others). Both hearings included pointed questions on Havana Syndrome and AHIs, although we don’t know what was said during the closed sessions of those hearings. Most public discussion centered on the “foreign adversary” question, and whether the current IC Assessment should be retracted and re-issued anew. Less noticed, and less covered, was the critical medical question.



During the March 19, 2026 open House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCE) hearing on the 2026 Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment, Rep. Jackson (Chairman of the subcommittee overseeing the AHI investigation) asked CIA Director Radcliffe:

“Director Radcliffe, during the Biden Administration the CIA very poorly, in my opinion, handled this issue. Since then, a CIA doctor has provided perjured testimony under oath and obstructed our Congressional investigation. A quick question for you: do you affirm that the CIA personnel are under no direction to make false statements to Congress in order to conceal CIA equities or activities related to the handling of the AHI during the Biden Administration?”



Dir. Radcliffe: “Yes”.



This is the first time allegations of a “perjured testimony” by a CIA doctor surfaced publicly, and Rep. Jackson (himself a physician) has been very strategic about how he revealed this information. The name of the CIA doctor remains unknown to the public. It appears that he may be positioned to “take one for the team”.



But the question also signals that the investigation into the handling of Havana Syndrome is not completely focused on the “foreign attribution”, but extends to the medical aspects of this novel form of brain injury.



We first learned about the medical portion of the Congressional investigation from a September 2025 article in JustTheNews. It reported that an ongoing inquiry by the House Subcommittee into AHIs has scrutinized the response by the U.S. intelligence community (IC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and has identified a number of potentially illegal actions, which were referred to the Justice Department.

A year earlier, in August 2024, media outlets reported that the NIH halted its research into Havana Syndrome due to alleged coercion of patients by the CIA into the studies, which were published in JAMA in March 2024. It was suggested that the valuable neuroimaging and other data had been purposefully diluted by including unvalidated AHI cases, and the study presented lumped data (AHI1 validated cases and AHI2 unvalidated cases) with a politically motivated conclusion.



Nevertheless, the NIH announced “no evidence of MRI-detectable brain injury”, and the 2024/2025 ICA on Havana Syndrome based its medical section entirely on that flawed conclusion without separating genuine validated AHI1 from the rest of reported AHIs.

This lumping strategy was evident to anyone familiar with the exploratory studies, and widespread criticism followed, - from Dr. Relman and Dr. Giordano. What surprised many is that no one attempted to formally re-analyze the subgroup-level data. So I decided to do it. My formal re-analysis drew from the data available in the Supplemental E-Tables that accompany the main article. After struggling to publish it, finally in January 2026, the article appeared in International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (IJIRMS).



From the Abstract:

Focused analysis of validated AHI1 patients in Pierpaoli et al. (2024) reveals statistically significant reduced connectivity in salience network, while subtle white-matter microstructural alterations closely parallel those of the Verma et al. (2019) AHI1 cases. This strengthens the evidence that AHI1 phenotype represents a genuine diffuse brain injury syndrome. Public health efforts are warranted to issue diagnostic criteria and address cases in both governmental and civilian populations.



I hope that somehow this article will reach Rep. Jackson, because our goals re. the NIH appear to be similar. The 2024 Article must be retracted, and the NIH must re-issue it with meaningful subgroup re-analysis. This will result in affirming physical injuries in AHI1 phenotype. More research will be funded, and the CDC will have to issue diagnostic guidance and reporting pathways for this novel neurological condition diagnosed in the US population. CDC will also have to assigning a new ICD code for this form of brain injury. These Public Health steps are absolutely necessary and are independent from whether the IC assigns the “actor” to attribute this injury to.



This is precisely the path I am pursuing with the help of my colleagues, specifically, the brave and the persistent Ana Toledo who has become an “analog advocate” in the corridors of Congress. If you understand and support this strategy, upvote the public petition on Change.org and help us persuade journalists to report, and congresspeople to pay attention!