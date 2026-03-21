Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Damien Rose's avatar
Damien Rose
6d

I am a second generation decendant of the eastern Shoshone tribe's previous medicine man and I live out in the Wind River Reservation. I am closely studying all related information towards the phenomena that you articulate with the assistance of various forms of publicly available LLM's in an attempt to create a comprehensive report that I may present towards Tribal council. I hope that by doing this in the way mentioned, that the courts out here may be able to create some form of legal recourse towards the situation as a whole. This could be accomplished through the sovereign legal system found out here, and from there it could be possible to utilize their legal distinction to initiate the fudiciary duties of the United States government based on Ft. Bridger treatise infringement. My hope is that by doing this, it could override any potentially contradictory policies that may or may not facilitate/ enable the drawn out gaslighting of the domestic peoples away from disclosure that is evidenced as of late. Thank you for everything that you do.

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Damien Rose's avatar
Damien Rose
5d

Don't forget, this is more than a website full of claimants and advocates... WE ARE FREEDOM FIGHTERS!!!!!!!

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