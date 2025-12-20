Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Rich
5d

We value your efforts and more importantly your personal experience in this battle. We exist no matter how much they try to avoid or cover up the facts. WE deserve the same consideration as citizens no matter what our employment was or was not. However Uncle Sam's corruption runs deep no pun intended. I know why some in the government avoid helping our cause is because their fearful of getting what we are already getting. DEW's used on civilians in a covert operation where

NO LIVES MATTER !

1 reply by Len Ber MD
Craig Laforest
5dEdited

What a privilege to live under a government which really doesn't take time to care for its own citizens. Shame on the whole government administration for letting U.S. and other citizens be tortured and abused because of Project Paperclip. I lived in LA for 28 years and have been targeted for 35+ years. Listen to this presentation please by the ex-CIA scientist Dr Robert Duncan, who developed the V2K and DEW technologies for the U.S. and was murdered because he was a whistleblower. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3Ei9CTO3M&t=63s

16 more comments...

