Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
3d

Thank you, Len, for another post. I gain strength by knowing that the criminals are simple......simple humans who have educated themselves about "Devil" worship (as mine state through my V2K). These technologies will take these victims/perpetrators and accommodate their mission, for now. The use of autonomous neuro and directed energy weapon against innocent civilians, will be used on these malignant souls one day. WRATH.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
7h

Len, thank you for this update. I've been attacking the BRAIN parasite by CCP from a different angle. See latest brief here https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/cognitive-integrity-219-ear-nose

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture