An annual 2025 SOMA conference was held in Raleigh, NC. SOMA stands for Special Operations Medical Association. One of the poster presentation was #21 - Anomalous Health Incidents (aka Havana Syndrome).



Below are the three authors:



Introduction: This poster presentation is focused on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) aka HavanaSyndrome. I will be investigating the current best practices for treatment of injuries associated with neurological injury from suspected directed energy weapons. This research is focused on patient care and symptom treatment, not the locations, operational activities nor context surrounding the pattern of injury--just the patients and their symptoms. Areas of focus include migraine management, sleep optimization, cognitive performance, vestibular rehab, and behavioral health.



LB Comments: The introduction further reinforces the notion that Havana Syndrome is a form of brain injury from “suspected directed energy weapons”. This contradicts the current stance of the IC (intelligence Community) that insists that the link between directed energy and Havana Syndrome/AHI is unknown. The military, on the other hand, is quite familiar with this kind of injury, which they used to recognize as UBI (Unconventionally-acquired Brain Injury linked to directed energy), but later switched to the AHI language.

Methods: Literature review, patient interviews, longitudinal evaluation of patient outcomes as well as current treatments and prognoses. We will be working with the National Intrepid Center ofExcellence (NICoE) at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) and under theguidance of Dr. David Brody, one of the leading Neurologists working with this patient population.

Results: So far, Xeomin and methylphenidate have been the most effective interventions. Further results pending.



LB Comments: This is the first time I am seeing pharmacological intervention for Havana Syndrome/AHI being mentioned anywhere. Prior to this poster, only vestibular rehab had been discussed as a treatment modality. The caveat: for as long as AHIs continue to occur, it is hard to evaluate the effect of meds on the neurocognitive debilitation caused by AHI. Unfortunately, this is the case for most civilian victims.

Xeomin is a purified form of botulinum toxin type A commonly known as Botox which blocks neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Botox injected muscles relax and spastic or sustained muscle contractions are relieved. Botox has been used for migraines. I assume the mechanism in Havana Syndrome would be similar - to prevent headaches associated with muscle spasms.



Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant best known as Ritalin, which blocks reuptake of dopamine and norepinephrine, raising their levels in the brain. It is known to increase alertness and concentration, including in TBI patients. So my understanding of this intervention in Havana Syndrome patients would be to fight mental fatigue and improve mental performance.

Discussion: Although there has been much open-source reporting of AHIs, Congressional Testimony and conjecture, the etiology of this illness remains shrouded in mystery. This research attempts to help the SOF community, current patients and potential future victims by identifying patterns which will aid in early symptom detection, initial interventions, as well as best practices and expected treatment courses for AHI patients.

Conclusion: Next steps are risk mitigation, early symptom detection and immediate interventionsto avoid worst long-term outcomes.

LB Comments: These efforts are limited to the DOD personnel. We desperately need investigation of AHI and Havana Syndrome in the civilian population. Diagnosed civilian cases have been reported but have been completely ignored by the US Health Agencies such as CDC and NIH.