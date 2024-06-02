Blackwater Founder Says Havana Syndrome is Real, and CIA is Covering it up!
"but why?... good question!"
Erik Prince is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide. Please listen to the arguments he is making.
The reason the CIA is not pushing back against Russian Microwave attacks on Americans, is because the Agency doesn’t don’t want escalation.
That means CIA is sacrificing US citizens domestically and abroad to serve their own agenda.
The clip will start at the moment when the conversation turns to Havana Syndrome
But what he is ignoring on purpose, is that the CIA themselves, and the MIC, are experimenting on US citizens, not Russia. I keep hearing how Russia and China want to attack us but none of them say blatantly that innocent US citizens are being attacked. Don’t get me wrong- I appreciate Eric admitting that it’s real but they’re not hiding it to prevent escalation with Russia. They’re hiding it so they can continue using us as lab rats.
Crock.
More of the, "Look over there! Russia, Russia, Russia!" cold war BS. 'Havana Syndrome' is most likely retaliation for what the CIA is doing all over the world for their NWO masters, their own citizens included.
"I never met a military industrial complex contractor I trusted." - Ortaine Devian