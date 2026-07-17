BER v. CDC/NIH: The Lawsuit ExplainedAna Toledo breaks it down in this videoLen Ber MDJul 17, 202630610ShareWatch it on Rumble!https://rumble.com/v7cxmj4-ber-v.-cdcnih-the-lawsuit-explained.htmlSubscribe30610SharePreviousNext
I just wanted to give a heads up that when you click the link to the video it takes you to Rumble with a message:
Video not found, 410 error the page does not exist
I myself watched it when this was originally posted.
The Criminals really didn’t like that video!! Keep up the great work Dr. Ber, Ana, Richard and all of Targeted Justice!!!
great!
there will also need tests done on the air waves the coax cables for infrasound and ultrasound I know and have said it many times they are hiding signals using direct sound as well, hiding in the sound of all UHF, VHF and cable lines and maybe even the electric grid as well. My v2k recordings help prove this.
First off even just having a normal knowledge of things like how the brain works and how sound and all that works.But I do have a IT and knowledge in how networks work. Like Narrow band and Wide band etc... I know you can hide a elf signal IE Infrasound and or Ultrasound using the Narrow or Wide band in copper wiring. I've stated it many times what I hear with my hearing aids on is loud girly scratchy sounds pokemon cartoon voices deep bass etc... But once I take them out or turn off the TV that goes away. It maybe still there but I am not hearing it without my hearing aids. That means if I turn off the volume with my hearing aid in and it goes away then it's not my hearing aid it's some kind of signal being transmitted through those means I've said many times.
If it continued without the sound on or TV on then it's something else but it's not. At least I don't hear that part of it even though it maybe still being transmitted it's at levels I can no longer hear because the TV is off or the volume is off... That's even as stupid as I am that's 100% scientific, and provable. I've also noted several times on how it's universal as in I can record at home and record out and about in public and on both recordings hear the same kinds of voices and sounds that no one else hears unless it's recorded then amplified. That's scientific research so yeah!
But great this will get the ball rolling for all of us with v2k!