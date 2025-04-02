“The Committee tasked its non-partisan Audits and Projects staff with reviewing the effectiveness of CIA’s efforts to provide facilitated medical care, financial compensation, and other benefits to current and former CIA employees, contractors, and dependents who reported AHIs (“AHI reporters”). This review culminated in a classified report that the Committee will issue in early 2025. This unclassified report summarizes the findings of the classified report.“

This unclassified report has now become available and the full text can be found here https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/publications/AP_Report_24_01_R.pdf

Below, I illuminated the parts of the Report that contain new and important information, particularly for Civilian Victims of the Havana Syndrome, perpetrated on US Soil, with my commentary:

Although initial reports led many inside and outside the U.S. government to believe that foreign adversaries were attacking USG personnel with an acoustic or directed energy device that caused traumatic brain injury-like symptoms. subsequent intelligence analysis has cast doubt on that hypothesis. This is important. Initial narrative for Havana Syndrome was “attacks” and TBI. Since about 2021 this narrative had been actively suppressed.

The IC’s understanding of AHIs is based, in part, on several cornerstone clinical research studies on AHI reporters, including a study from the University of Miami, two studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and two studies from NIH. All of these studies indicate that. at the group level, AHI reporters have clusters of symptoms and diagnoses that cannot be easily explained.

Below I am providing an overview of the studies mentioned in the Report (with links).



University of Miami Study:

Hoffer et al., 2018 - describes diagnostic criteria used to establish the 25 undisputed cases known as the Havana Cohort of the Havana Syndrome. Central to the diagnosis were vestibular tests findings.

The two studies from the University of Pennsylvania are:

Swanson, et al., 2018 - describes the range of neurological and other manifestation in 21 diagnosed patients of the Havana Cohort.

Verma et al, 2019 – Compares fMRI findings in 40 US Government Personnel affected by AHI and 48 healthy control and finds statistically significant differences that constitute TBI.

Two studies from the NIH are:

Pierpaoli et al., 2024 – Compared Neuroimaging findings in 81 participants reporting AHI to 48 controls. No statistically significant differences were found between the groups.

Chan et al., 2024 – Compared 86 participants reporting AHIs to 30 controls. Participants with AHIs performed significantly worse on self-reported and objective measures of balance, and had significantly increased symptoms of fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression compared with the control participants; 28% with AHIs presented with functional neurological disorders.

Importantly, 2022 IC Scientific Panel Expert Assessment was not mentioned in the Report. The 2022 Assessment contains important answers about the Havana Syndrome as a condition that has never been described in the neurological literature, and the unique mechanisms behind the symptoms and findings in AHIs of Havana Syndrome.

UPenn's unpublished research–which UPenn officials said they did not try to publish because they felt that a USG researcher tried to publicly “undermine“ their findings–found that all of the group-level differences were driven by a subset of the AHI population in treatment.

This is new information. We only have access to the published research from UPenn. We don’t know the identity of the USG Researcher who was undermining their findings. This is a part of suppressing the TBI narrative of the AHI of the Havana Syndrome.

Notably, the NIH study was suspended in August 2024 due to complaints from participants that CIA had coerced their participation in the study, among other reasons.

Experts in the field came out with strong criticism of the NIH Studies even before the coercion was reported: Relman, 2024; Giordano, 2024; McCreight 2024.

But after the reports of CIA meddling the studies must simply be retracted! While the Report acknowledges this major methodological breach carried out by CIA, it stops short from declaring the NIH studies invalid. However, the NIH decision the halt future research speaks volumes.

Plain and simple: CIA controlled who got enrolled in the studies!

Recently, DOD has initiated several new clinical research efforts with the goal of addressing previous research limitations, collecting enough data to develop a usable case definition for AHIs and providing insight into potential treatment pathways. For example, the Defense Health Agency will be conducting a research study to analyze data from AHI patients who have been treated in the military health system. This research protocol consists of three lines of effort: (1) a retrospective interrogation of existing patient data; (2) a continuation of the NIH research study; and (3) prospective studies on new AHI cases to test criteria and develop diagnostic tools.

This is the first time these plans have been unveiled besides a vague hints by DefenseScoop.com in October 2024. The research is limited to patients who have been treated in the Military System - 50 (according to Military.com). Before the term AHI was introduced, these patients were diagnosed with UBI (Unconventional Brain Injury), Biggs et al., 2021. The fact that a part of this research program will be a continuation of the NIH research is concerning.

DOD-s Uniformed Services University is also working to launch a “Point of Injury'’ AHI Prospective Study. This study will be led by a team of doctors who will seek to collect medical data on a reported AHI from any USG agency within 72 hours of an event, anywhere in the world.

No information about these efforts have been found outside of this Report. The results would be helpful if declassified.

…CIA has halted its own internal clinical research efforts related to AHIs. Specifically, the Agency stopped promoting pre-AHI baseline medical assessments in December 2021 and stopped conducting post-AHI medical assessments in January 2022…

This timeline coincides with the wide-spread suppression of the “attack” and the TBI narrative. The Report views this as a problem, but not as an intentional action by CIA. I beg to differ.

CIA only provided … benefits to a few domestic AHI reporters before suspending the program in late 2021.

CIA has attempted to suppress the fact that up to 40% of AHI occur domestically (Edgreen at IC House Subcommittee Hearing, 2024).

AHI reporters are eligible for Department of Labor (DOL)-administered workers’ compensation…

According to the DOL Federal Employee Compensation Act Bulletin 22-03 issued in January 2022, it is appropriate to accept (AHI) claims for a diagnosed traumatic brain injury, ICD-10 S06.301A. However, CIA has chosen not to concur with the guidance.

AHI reporters (Employees associated with CIA who were reporting AHIs) expressed concerns about …unclear and potentially misleading communications about the NIH study.

In meddling with NIH Research, CIA demonstrated clear interest in invalidating previous study’s conclusions that AHI of Havana Syndrome is a form of TBI.

CIA has struggled with messaging around AHIs as its organizational position evolved from the original “attack” narrative … to its current position that it is “very unlikely“ that a foreign adversary is responsible for AHIs and that most AHls are likely the result of medical. social, and environmental factors.

IC Assessment (both 2023 and the updated 2025 Assessments) do not mention the 25 undisputed cases of the Havana Syndrome for which its own 2002 Scientific Panel concluded that a unique combination of core characteristics cannot be explained by known environmental or medical conditions.

It’s not struggle, it’s deliberate obfuscation!

Several AHI reporters said that they viewed these steps as CIA trying to “close the book on AHIs.

What CIA is trying to do is to re-write history, change the narrative, change scientific conclusions and sweep the whole issue under the rug. However, the Report only views this to be a result of a failure to communicate and a poorly coordinated response.

Many AHI reporters who spoke to Committee staff did not trust CIA to act toward them in good faith, which led to them frequently question the motives behind CIA's actions. AHI reporters’ distrust also stemmed from their concerns that CIA’s analytic effort on AHls has not been objective. More than a dozen individuals who spoke to Committee staff questioned the objectivity of CIA’s analytic line on AHIs, its analytic tradecraft, or the soundness of its findings.

These are strongly worded accusations by CIA’s own workforce toward the Agency. At some point, Senate Committee Members have to take these arguments into consideration and stop CIA’ practice of hiding the truth. Victims of Havana Syndrome deserve better than the games CIA is playing.

To me, this couldn’t have been more obvious. CIA is protecting itself because US Government possesses weapons that cause Havana Syndrome (Congress.gov, 2024; Giordano, 2024, ) and, of course, CIA is using them!

IC must remain objective and must continue to actively collect intelligence: conduct analysis, and pursue information that could shed light on AHI reports in general and foreign adversary emerging technologies, to include directed energy weapons in particular.

Yes, it must. But can it? The last 9 years have demonstrated that CIA failed acting objectivity when it comes to Havana Syndrome and its AHIs. It is more interested in controlling the narrative rather than in establishing facts.

The report contains 11 wordy recommendations for CIA and 3 recommendations for Congress. None of them include investigation into the mayhem that CIA caused. Without this investigation we will never know what CIA is hiding from the federal employees and civilian victims of Havana Syndrome. In fact, investigation into Civilian Cases of Havana Syndrome on US Soil is currently non-existing.

What will move Congress to investigate these cases?

What will move CDC to track and investigate these diagnosed cases?

Will the First Civilian Registry Report move the needle?

We are working on it.

