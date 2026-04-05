There is a misconception that AHI1 experience is generic. When in fact, it is “distinctly unusual” when these effects occur together.



Furthermore, the vibrating pressure aspect (aka buffeting) is an extremely unique characteristic component of the AHI1 sensory experience.

AHI1 (Anomalous Health Incident type 1) is a recognizable clinical pattern that physicians can and should diagnose - without needing to determine who or what caused it.



This important medical insight is still largely unknown to most civilian doctors and patients.



Asking “Who is attacking you, why and how?” is not only premature - it is medically unjustified at the point of diagnosis.



Focus first on the distinct combination of sensory experiences, objective clinical findings and timely testing.