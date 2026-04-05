Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
12h

I get this about 2-3 times a week from the Northwest direction mostly. Signal aggregation for the Duke Energy smart grid in my area goes across my property from several directions. I am blocking them all and watching the power strength they use go up and the signal itself be moved a few feet in either direction to evade my geopathic staples. So now I make the staples continuous in a line that cannot be evaded.

My next steps will be to actually find out what the legal power strength limit is (microwatts) for the State of NC, and get InPower.org to teach me how to do a Notice of Liability to go with the readings I am getting with my EMR Meter.

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YR's avatar
YR
14h

https://youtube.com/live/etla1fPo-0w?si=KBlGbJmO01LMl4ec

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