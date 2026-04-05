Am I Experiencing Anomalous Health Incident Type 1 (AHI1)?
There is a misconception that AHI1 experience is generic. When in fact, it is “distinctly unusual” when these effects occur together.
Furthermore, the vibrating pressure aspect (aka buffeting) is an extremely unique characteristic component of the AHI1 sensory experience.
AHI1 (Anomalous Health Incident type 1) is a recognizable clinical pattern that physicians can and should diagnose - without needing to determine who or what caused it.
This important medical insight is still largely unknown to most civilian doctors and patients.
Asking “Who is attacking you, why and how?” is not only premature - it is medically unjustified at the point of diagnosis.
Focus first on the distinct combination of sensory experiences, objective clinical findings and timely testing.
I get this about 2-3 times a week from the Northwest direction mostly. Signal aggregation for the Duke Energy smart grid in my area goes across my property from several directions. I am blocking them all and watching the power strength they use go up and the signal itself be moved a few feet in either direction to evade my geopathic staples. So now I make the staples continuous in a line that cannot be evaded.
My next steps will be to actually find out what the legal power strength limit is (microwatts) for the State of NC, and get InPower.org to teach me how to do a Notice of Liability to go with the readings I am getting with my EMR Meter.
https://youtube.com/live/etla1fPo-0w?si=KBlGbJmO01LMl4ec