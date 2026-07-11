On July 10, 2026, Department of War issued a Press Release:

Under the direction of the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering, the Department of War officially renamed the Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) Cross-Functional Team (CFT) to the Directed Energy Bio-Effects (DEBE) CFT, while the team continues to facilitate the multifaceted implementation of enduring processes, procedures, and capabilities.

The Department is fully meeting Congressional intent regarding non-kinetic threats by applying a more dedicated warfighter and medical focus to this mission and expanding collaboration with interagency partners to coordinate vital research efforts. The Department is prioritizing the care of affected personnel and has disbursed nearly $3 million in compensation, representing the first HAVANA Act payments made under any presidential administration.

The Department will continue to emphasize transparency and scientific integrity to achieve validated outcomes, improve care for affected individuals, and adapt to a dynamic operational environment. These steps toward normalization will accelerate integrated CFT and partner component initiatives.



The Department of War’s commitment to mitigating non-kinetic threats remains absolute.

In Summary:



1. What was previously called Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI of the Havana Syndrome) is now being renamed Directed Energy Bio-Effects (DEBE).



2. DEBE is explicitly tied to non-kinetic (energy) threats.



While Intelligence Community is still trying to figure out what to do with AHI, the military is marching forward because they have victims to treat, and attacks to mitigate. The type of AHI that is now called DEBE is AHI1 - those diagnoses confirmed using Hoffer 2018 criteria. This clarity will be helpful while arguing for CDC/NIH recognition of civilian cases in the recent APA lawsuit.





