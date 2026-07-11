Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Lisa A.'s avatar
Lisa A.
3d

Good News! The name change is needed and more able to comprehend THANK YOU Dr BER AND Ana Toledo and Targeted Justice for filling the Lawsuit.

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Matt
3d

Excellent Dr Ber!! This in of itself should be enough to lead to Judge Rosenthal being investigated for that approximately 90% chance bogus ruling of being "fantastical". The cockroaches in the Clown show must be sh*ting blood righteous bricks!!

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