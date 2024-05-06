There are so many problems with the NIH study comparing fMRI in patients who underwent AHI (anomalous health incidents). The AHI group was diluted by the patients with Functional Neurological Disorder, and thus produced no significant difference with the control. The experts are outraged, the congresspeople are outraged, triggering an investigation into the study.

Below are some of the most misleading headlines:

These deceptive headlines are trying to convey that there are no signs of brain injury in the victims of AHI, HavanaSyndrome, or NKBI (non-kinetic brain injury). But if you are looking for concussion-type injury, you are looking for the wrong thing. Concussion injury and Directed Pulsed Energy produce different types of brain trauma. To paraphrase a military paper on the topic, "imagine an egg dropped on the floor, and an egg put into a microwave. Both destroy the egg, but in a different manner."

HavanaSyndrome attacks aka NeuroStrikes act as neurocognitive disruptors, so please use the correct method to detect it, such as qEEG.