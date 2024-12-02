Today’s Microscopy Adventure into Self-Assembly Technology comes courtesy of Henry Shein, Inc. from the NY State. Technique used is optical phase-contrast microscopy, magnification x100-200, after 22 hour incubation period.

I. Mepvacaine HCl 3%:

Mepvacaine HCl 3%

II. Lidocaine HCl 2%:

Lidocaine HCl 2%

I am always asked a question whether you can get a technology-free anesthetics. All anesthetics that I and my domestic and international colleagues looked at contain this technology.

I am aware of at least one study by Dr. David Nixon in which an anesthetic produced by a compounding pharmacy was tested. Unfortunately, it didn’t matter. The problem appears to be much more widespread than anyone could ever imagine.

The silence from academics and health agencies is deafening.

