86 Days Later. If You Are OK With What You Are Seeing, Continue Doing Nothing.
One Drop of Blood, one Drop of Dental Anaesthetic Carbocaine, phase-contrast microscopy, 200x magnification, 86 days after slide preparation.
Kineticallly Active Micro Structures, or KAMS you see in this video, are not biological in nature (at least not a part of evolved biology).
The deliberate changes in the Human Biome is the worst crime ever perpetuated. The goal is gradual take over of the Human species with total control of Earth as the ultimate goal.
It makes one wonder how many more thousands, millions.....? more like minded humans is it going to take to join the band wagon of pissed off folk to say that this is enough and has to stop. How many others have shared these and other evidences of the atrocities going on right in front of us and you get the deer in the head lights look and they go about business like it is not happening.
Certainly not reassuring but in early 2020, after going through the phases of torture that led to my full blown Havana Syndrome, or as Dr Len has corrected to true diagnosis, Acquired Neural Dysfunction, the feeling and experienced violent internal shaking, caused me to loose all my fillings and two caps that coveted root canals fell out in the course of just over 2 weeks. A trip to Miami for my appointment with Dr Hoffer (2019) was one of the most aggressive and violent attacks that took months to recover or rather better described as life hitting an almost tolerable impass. This was during the aggressive rollout of 5G that I had not experienced to date. Driving to Miami from Central Florida where our local smaller cities had not been affected by the installations, it started when I hit the Turnpike. This was nothing compared to what was ahead in Miami. When I parked in the multi level parking garage next to the University of Miami medical facility, proceeded to the ground level entrance of the facility and entered the elevator to go up to the Floor where Dr Hoffer and staff were located, when I exited the elevator I thought it should have been a 911 panic to understand what was happening to me. It wasn't until I was able to get though the first check in process and directed to the waiting area where many other patients were in que waiting for their appointment nearly all of which were on their smart phones. Having my phone with me but turned off, I went ahead and turned my phone on and turned my wifi on and not to use it but curious. I then realized and seen pages (scrolling up on my phone) of full strength wifi signals, leading me to feel a major contributing factor of how I was feeling. Later in the day on my drive north heading home both my inner ears felt like they had swollen shut, further affecting my ability to hear anything and unable to get my finger into my ear. It wasn't long after, within a few weeks that I experienced uncontrollable teeth chattering that I couldn't stop even trying to hold my bottom jaw. Having no fever, didn't feel cold, was 72 degrees in my home finally resorting to covering with a blanket did it improve. Never had heard the Medical term Rigors until I had my PCP follow up after my Miami Hoffer visit. For me, the beginning of this Havana Syndrome process began with hearing loss and hearing crickets in my home absent of crickets in 2014 following an scheduled Orthopedic Surgery at another University Hospital here in Florida. It wasn't until 2017 that I discovered what a TI was or why I was aggressively being followed and harassed every where I went including in stores shopping. I don't know where this or these seemingly hundreds of different facets or Apocalyptic programs of life in the good Ole USA, but I am glad to have you all collectively helping to survive, learn and find these many truths and most importantly being the glue for Hope and the fight against EVIL.