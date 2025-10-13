This is interesting. While researching Havana SyndI found a reference to the article below:



Heller JH, Golomb BA. Havana Syndrome: A review of the known facts. Reviews on Environmental Health. 2023;38(2):263-279. doi:10.1515/reveh-2023-0001

The article appears to be non-existent (at least in my version of the internet). What’s even more intriguing is when I ask AI to locate it, it is able to access, quote from, and discuss the content of the article. However, the two links it provides me with take me to completely different articles:

I think I know why the article has been erased.



On pages 5-7 it reviews multi-source RF models (e.g., constructive interference for localized power density). While all IC Investigations concentrate on a single-source emitters, multiple EM beam Interference is a more plausible explanation, but one that is heavily guarded. It simply explains how the US does it - through the existing cellular infrastructure, without exceeding normal intensity limits of a single beam, but producing biological effects when two or more beams are combined.